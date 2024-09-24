Peacock, horror master Blumhouse inviting fans to stay in the haunted hotel that inspired 'The Shining'

Blumhouse, the studio behind the horror hits like The Purge franchise, M3GAN and the Insidious movies, has partnered with Peacock for Overnightmare — a real-life horrifying, interactive weekend experience.

The companies are opening the doors to the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, the haunted spot that inspired Stephen King's Overlook Hotel in his classic The Shining and the 1980 Stanley Kubrick fright fest of the same name.

Taking place Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, Overnightmare is available to book now. The spine-tingling two-night stay will put guests up in a Stanley Hotel room themed to one of four Blumhouse shockers — Insidious, The Purge, Happy Death Day and Freaky.

Also promised are "spooky spaces throughout the hotel," as well as "nightly immersive experiences."

The announcement says, "Come sundown, things will quite literally go bump in the night. Each evening will feature an after-dark experience as guests are pulled from their rooms for one of four personalized, fully immersive activations, inspired by each of the Blumhouse films and featuring interactive characters, narratives, and scares."

The ad copy continues, "Experiences will be geared toward different horror levels to allow guests to face their fears no matter their terror threshold - from Freaky and Happy Death Day for those who want just a taste of the terrifying, to Insidious and The Purge for a full nightmare experience."

There will also be two nights of exclusive screenings, including episodes of Peacock's upcoming original thriller series Teacup, from James Wan's Atomic Monster studio, which hits the streamer Oct. 10.

If you'd rather be scared at home, Atomic Monster, Blumhouse and Peacock also collaborated on the screamer's — er, streamer's — Face Your Fears lineup of scary movies, just in time for the spooky season.

