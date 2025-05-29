Peacock reveals 'Love Island USA' season 7 cast

I got a text! It reveals the hot new bombshells about to enter the villa.

Peacock has announced the new group of Islanders who make up the cast of Love Island USA season 7.

The 10 contestants consist of five women and five men who come from all over the U.S.

Joining the season 7 cast are Ace Greene from LA, Austin Shepard from Northville, Michigan, Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii, Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Florida, Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, North Carolina, Jeremiah Brown from LA, Nicolas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, Florida, Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Alabama, Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Florida.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. "Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before," according to the season's official synopsis. "Temptations rise and drama ensues as new 'bombshells' arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

Ariana Madix hosts the season, which will be narrated by Iain Stirling.

Love Island USA season 7 premieres on June 3. New episodes will drop every day during premiere week, with new episodes streaming Thursdays through Tuesdays after that.

Additionally, the popular aftershow Love Island Aftersun will return to Peacock on June 7 with new episodes every Saturday. Its hosts will be announced at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.