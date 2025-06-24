Pedro Pascal on J.K. Rowling criticism: 'Bullies make me f****** sick'

Pedro Pascal is doubling down on his criticism of J.K. Rowling.

The actor looked back on how he called out the Harry Potter creator for her anti-trans views in a new Vanity Fair cover story published Tuesday.

Back in April, Pascal responded to a social post criticizing Rowling for celebrating the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom's ruling that trans women should not be recognized as women and that the term "sex" should legally refer to biological sex.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Rowling wrote in response to the ruling.

“Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior,” Pascal commented on Rowling's behavior at the time.

His comment grew into a larger story that attracted headlines and attention. It made him feel like "that kid that got sent to the principal's office a lot for behavioral issues in public schools in Texas feeling scared and thinking, 'What'd I do?'" Pascal told Vanity Fair.

The actor questioned whether commenting on the situation helped in any way.

“The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f****** helping?’” Pascal said. “It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f****** sick.”

Pascal's sister Lux Pascal is a trans woman. She came out in 2021.

