Pedro Pascal joins Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for 'Fantastic Four' photo

On his Instagram, Pedro Pascal posted a photo of the core four members of Marvel Studios' upcoming The Fantastic Four. "Our first mission together," he captioned the photo.

Pascal, who plays the stretchy genius Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, is having his head cradled by Vanessa Kirby, who plays his onscreen love interest, Sue Storm, otherwise known as the Invisible Woman.

The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach has his arms stretched around both her and Stranger Things veteran Joseph Quinn; Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm/the Thing and Quinn plays Sue's brother, the daredevil Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch.

The cast also includes Black Bird actor Paul Walter Hauser, The First Omen's Ralph Ineson, Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne and Ozark vet Julia Garner.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed to The Official Marvel Podcast that the film is a period piece set in the '60s, though he hinted it may not necessarily be our 1960s.

Of a promotional image of Johnny flying in full "flame on" mode, Feige noted, "There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the '60s in our world. Those are smart observations."

The Fantastic Four is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

