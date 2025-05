FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a ceremony to honor the 1976 World Series champions team, before the Reds' baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati. \ (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson and other deceased former baseball players were reinstated by Commissioner Rob Manfred. Both Rose and Jackson’s careers were tarnished by gambling scandals, but now they are eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Under the current rules of the Hall of Fame, the earliest Rose or Jackson could be inducted would be in 2028.