The Philbilly Moonshine Festival is happening this weekend

Maw’s Mountain Moonshine (WFTV)
By Kato

The Philbilly Moonshine Festival is happening this weekend at Snickers Bar & grill on Third St. in Dayton.

Meet Master Distillers from the TV show Moonshiners Master Distillers, they will have bourbon tastings, Live music, food, bounce houses for the kids, and lots of fun. I have always wanted to learn how to make Moonshine. This may be the perfect time to learn.

Doors open at noon both Friday & Saturday.

More information on The Philbilly Moonshine Festival 2025

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!