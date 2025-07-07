The Philbilly Moonshine Festival is happening this weekend

at Snickers Bar & grill on Third St. in Dayton.

Meet Master Distillers from the TV show Moonshiners Master Distillers, they will have bourbon tastings, Live music, food, bounce houses for the kids, and lots of fun. I have always wanted to learn how to make Moonshine. This may be the perfect time to learn.

Doors open at noon both Friday & Saturday.

More information on The Philbilly Moonshine Festival 2025