CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country Music’s biggest festival of the year took place in Nashville, Tennesee this past weekend and we have all the pictures from 4 days at CMA Fest 2024.

Night 1

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Post Malone performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Night 2

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Gretchen Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Night 3

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Night 4

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Megan Moroney performs onstage during day four of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

