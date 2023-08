94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire and her actor boyfriend Rex Linn took some much deserved time off with a vacation to Italy with Reba’s son, Shelby Blackstock, and his wife Marissa.

Marissa shared more pictures of the family vacation on her Instagram stories.