PICTURES: Young’s Jersey Dairy opens Cowtherine’s Carousel to the public

Cowtherine's Carousel at Young's Dairy Young's Dairy Farm has announced the opening of Cowtherine's Grand Carousel.

Young’s Jersey Dairy held the grand opening of Cowtherine’s Carousel last night!

The custom built carousel took 13 months to build, but was an idea that had been in the works for years.

“My Aunt Deb has been championing this carousel for a long time two decades, probably every time we have a family meeting,” said John Young.

