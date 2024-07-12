PICTURES: Young’s Jersey Dairy opens Cowtherine’s Carousel to the public

Cowtherine's Carousel at Young's Dairy Young's Dairy Farm has announced the opening of Cowtherine's Grand Carousel.

By Woody

Young’s Jersey Dairy held the grand opening of Cowtherine’s Carousel last night!

The custom built carousel took 13 months to build, but was an idea that had been in the works for years.

“My Aunt Deb has been championing this carousel for a long time two decades, probably every time we have a family meeting,” said John Young.

Today is the DAY! Cowtherine’s Carousel opens to the public tonight at 7:30 p.m. Details here: https://youngsdairy.com/cowtherines-carousel-grand-opening-july-11-2024/

Posted by Young's Jersey Dairy on Thursday, July 11, 2024

Celebrate the opening of Cowtherine's Carousel with our limited-edition sundae! 🍨🎠 A dip of Young's Homemade Vanilla...

Posted by Young's Jersey Dairy on Thursday, July 11, 2024

The calm before we go round and round and round again! Who else won’t be able to sleep tonight before the big Grand Opening?!

Posted by Young's Jersey Dairy on Wednesday, July 10, 2024
