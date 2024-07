9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone rocks out at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on Tuesday night as part of Bud Light's 'A Night in Nashville' NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 16: Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Time to put the rumors to rest, we have new music from Post Malone and Luke Combs coming this week and it’s good...So good!

The song is called “Guy For That” and it’ll drop on Friday, July 26th. Here’s a little sample to get ya’ ready...