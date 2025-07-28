Post Malone makes cameo appearance in ‘Happy Gilmore 2′

2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Post Malone attends 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) (John Lamparski/WireImage)
By Woody

Happy Gilmore 2 debuted over the weekend with several celebrity cameo appearances that included country music superstar Post Malone!

Post joined legendary sports broadcaster Verne Lundquist in the booth as DJ Omar Gosh to announce the final tournament in the movie.

Other notable celebrity appearances in the movie include Travis Kelce, Steve Buscemi, Kelsey Plum, Eminem, Guy Fieri, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Reggie Bush, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, John Daly, and several current and legendary pro golfers.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!