Photos: Post Malone through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Post Malone attends the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Post Malone revealed in a recent interview with Esquire magazine that he may not remember getting his first face tattoo...

“I’ve always loved a good face tattoo. I was hammered, and I was like, ‘I really need a face tattoo like right now.’ Let me tell anyone who’s thinking of getting a face tattoo a few things though. It’s always bigger than you think. But you just kind of let it rock. Once you get it, It’s already too late, so you’ve gotta be like, ‘That’s just the way it is.’”