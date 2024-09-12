Post Malone’s F1-Trillion set list

By Jay Edwards

Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion tour is currently underway and so far, he’s getting great reviews. So, if you’re planning on going to one of his shows and you want to know what he has in store for you, The Boot shared a copy of his set list.

1.  “Wrong Ones”

2.  “Finer Things”

3.  “Circles”

4.  “What Don’t Belong to Me”

5.  “Guy for That”

6.  “Chemical”

7.  “California Sober”

8.  “M-E-X-I-C-O”

9.  “Candy Paint”

10.  “Fallin’ in Love”

11.  “Who Needs You”

12.  “Two Hearts”

13.  “Stay”

14.  “I Fall Apart”

15.  “Better Now”

16.  “Texas Tea”

17.  “Psycho”

18.  “Yours”

19.  “White Iverson”

20.  “Go to Hell”

21.  “I Had Some Help”

22.  “Rockstar

23.  “Congratulations

24. Encore “Sunflower”

If you want to check and see if his tour is coming to a city near you, you can see his full tour schedule here.

