Pro Tip: Make your Walt Disney World vacation more Magical with MagicBand+

If you are heading out on a Walt Disney World vacation, you will have the option to purchase MagicBand+. Do this!

A MagicBand+ adds convenience and fun to your vacation experience with one tap!

The bands do everything from unlocking your Disney Resort hotel room door to getting you into the theme parks with valid park admission.

These wearable tech bracelets are waterproof (don’t worry about those water rides!), rechargeable, and are worn on your wrist like a watch.

You can link the band to your park ticket and with one tap, it can be used to enter the parks and to check in at Lightening Lanes.

Users who link the band to the payment card on file at their Disney Resort hotel room can use the band to pay for food and merchandise within the parks and hotels.

One of the most popular features of the MagicBand+ is the ability to link it to your Disney PhotoPass photos. It’s a time saver AND allows you to enjoy so many amazing photo opportunities in the parks.

With PhotoPass, a MagicBand+ adds in-ride photos to your account automatically. Also, if you take a photo with PhotoPass photographers at the parks, simply tap your band with the photographer to add the images to your account.

In addition to ease and convenience, the MagicBand+ experience also offers fun and entertainment.

The bands light up and vibrate during certain park shows and nighttime spectaculars, on certain attractions, and you can play interactive games in the parks.

For example, guests can become Bounty Hunters at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios using the bands to find virtual bounties throughout the park.

You can also join in the quest for the Disney Fab 50, looking for golden sculptures throughout all 4 Disney World parks.

Don’t miss out on the ease and convenience of these bands during your Walt Disney World vacation!

Free products provided by Disney. All views are my own.