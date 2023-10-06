Reality Roundup: ﻿'RHOBH' trailer teases drama, 'Love Island﻿' winners breakup and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Love Island UK (ITV)

Two months after winning season 10 of Love Island UK, winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root have split. Shortly after rumors surfaced, Sammy confirmed the breakup in an October 3 Instagram Story, writing, "Yes, we had a private conversation but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven't had a chance to speak in person." Sammy went on to say he "genuinely saw a future with Jess" and despite how everything played out, he wishes her the best. Jess has yet to publicly address the split.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

Bravo has unveiled the trailer for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with the marital turmoil between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky stealing the spotlight. The trailer hints at potential infidelity, with rumors involving Richards and a woman named Morgan Wade featured, prompting co-star Sutton Stracke to say, "Where there's smoke, there's fire." Umansky jokingly remarks, "I'm just glad it's you having an affair for once." The season also teases Denise Richards' return. RHOBH season 13 premieres October 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes on Peacock the following day.

Selling the OC (Netflix)

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland is leaving the Oppenheim Group. In a statement to People, Tyler, 34, said the decision was professional not personal, explaining, "Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn't an easy decision, but is the right decision for me and my clients... I [am] joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman." As for his future on the Netflix show, he shares, "Selling the OC revolves around agents at the Oppenheim Group. As of today, I will be working at Douglas Elliman."

