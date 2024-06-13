Reds Hall of Famer, member of Big Red Machine making appearance at local mall this weekend

Cleveland Indians v Cincinnati Reds GOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 05: Ken Griffey Sr. jokes around prior to the start of the spring training game between the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on March 5, 2010 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Ken Griffey Sr., a Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer and member of the Big Red Machine, is scheduled to make an appearance in the Miami Valley this weekend.

Griffey will hold a meet & greet at the Dayton Mall on Saturday, June 15.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Griffey will be signing autographs in the mall’s center court.

Griffey played for the Reds during the 1970s and helped Cincinnati win two World Series Championships.

In 2004, Griffey was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.