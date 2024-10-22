Reese’s is blowing our minds for your holiday meal

Did life as we know it just change? I think it has for me.
Reese’s the famous peanut butter candy company has announced a new pie so great that I can almost hear angels singing as I write this.
It’s the Reece’s Peanut Butter Creme Pie and it’s now available at selected retailers.
For me every ingredient reads like poetry.
- Hersey’s cocoa pastry crust
- Peanut butter cream filling
- Whipped topping around the edges
- Generous sprinkle of chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Could there be anything better? Have you seen this? Let us know where in the comments below.