Reese’s is blowing our minds for your holiday meal

A contest is a sweepstakes when no purchase is required. If a purchase is required, it becomes a lottery and other rules apply to the contest.

A new sweepstakes from Reese’s may be in violation of state and federal laws The promotion on two-cup packages of the chocolate and peanut butter treat, reads “You could win $25,000” and, in smaller print says, “See details inside.” The problem with that, according to Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate and former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts, who runs the Consumer World website, is you have to purchase the candy to see what is inside. (HONG VO/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Nick Roberts

Did life as we know it just change? I think it has for me.

Reese’s the famous peanut butter candy company has announced a new pie so great that I can almost hear angels singing as I write this.

It’s the Reece’s Peanut Butter Creme Pie and it’s now available at selected retailers.

For me every ingredient reads like poetry.

  • Hersey’s cocoa pastry crust
  • Peanut butter cream filling
  • Whipped topping around the edges
  • Generous sprinkle of chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Could there be anything better? Have you seen this? Let us know where in the comments below.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!