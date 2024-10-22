Reese’s is blowing our minds for your holiday meal

A new sweepstakes from Reese’s may be in violation of state and federal laws The promotion on two-cup packages of the chocolate and peanut butter treat, reads “You could win $25,000” and, in smaller print says, “See details inside.” The problem with that, according to Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate and former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts, who runs the Consumer World website, is you have to purchase the candy to see what is inside. (HONG VO/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Did life as we know it just change? I think it has for me.

Reese’s the famous peanut butter candy company has announced a new pie so great that I can almost hear angels singing as I write this.

It’s the Reece’s Peanut Butter Creme Pie and it’s now available at selected retailers.

For me every ingredient reads like poetry.

Hersey’s cocoa pastry crust

Peanut butter cream filling

Whipped topping around the edges

Generous sprinkle of chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Could there be anything better? Have you seen this? Let us know where in the comments below.