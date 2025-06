Reese’s is launching new candy item The popular peanut butter cup is getting a BIG upgrade!

Calling all peanut butter and chocolate fans! Reese’s is launching the Reese’s Jumbo Cup this summer.

The new candy cup is 2.8 ounces, which is double the size of Reese’s Big Cup, and more than four times the size of a regular cup.

The Jumbo Cup was released in select stores during the summer of 2024 but is now set to go national. Yum!