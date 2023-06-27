Remains of actor Julian Sands found after he disappeared while hiking in January

The remains of Julian Sands have been found after the British actor was reported missing in the mountains of Southern California earlier this year, authorities said.

The 65-year-old Los Angeles resident disappeared while hiking Mount Baldy, the highest peak among the San Gabriel Mountains, located outside of Los Angeles. He was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on the evening of January 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Unidentified human remains discovered by hikers on June 24 near where Sands went missing were positively identified as his, the Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

"The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Sands made dozens of appearances in both television and movies since the 1980s, including as George Emerson — opposite Helena Bonham Carter's Lucy — in the 1985 Academy Award-winning film A Room with a View. Sands also starred in Warlock, Leaving Las Vegas and a 1998 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera as the title character.

