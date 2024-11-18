A restaurant icons closes it’s doors here in the Miami Valley

TGI Friday's in Beavercreek Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer

By Nick Roberts

It was the 1980′s. Here in Dayton, unless my memory fails me - there was an enormous TGI Friday’s restaurant located next to the Dayton Mall.

It was “the” spot, and tough to find a seat no matter what time you went. It was something new and completely different. A hip restaurant with cool food and a large bar where people congregated. The atmosphere was completely different than most other restaurants.

It made such a cultural impact that dozens of chains after it tried to create the same buzz. But for me, being in high school - there was nothing like dinner at TGI Friday’s near the Dayton Mall. After that we would go the record store in the mall, but that is a different story for another day.

Well, the last TGI Fridays in the Miami Valley has closed its doors nearly two weeks after the chain filed for bankruptcy protection as it was looking for ways to “ensure the long-term viability” of the casual dining brand.

The Fairfield Road location closed Friday.

We’ll always have the cheese sticks.


