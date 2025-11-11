Restaurants across the Miami Valley are honoring active-duty service members and veterans today

American Flag
By Woody

Happy Veteran’s Day!

Local restaurants are honoring active-duty and veterans with free meals, bounce back cards, and other discounts today.

    • All the Best Delicatessen will offer a free sandwich for a veteran when a customer buys a sandwich for themselves.
    • Applebee’s is offering free full-sized entrees for active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members
    • BJ’s is giving guests with a valid military ID a free chocolate chunk Pizookie when dining in
    • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free appetizer or dessert
    • Chipotle: Active-duty military members and veterans can get two entrées for the price of one when they order between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
    • Bob Evans will give all veterans and active-duty military guests a complimentary meal from a special menu
    • Chili’s - Veterans and active military personnel can redeem a free entree
    • Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Sunrise Pancake Breakfast
    • Fazoli’s: Veterans and active:duty military can get a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce when dining in
    • Firehouse Subs: Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free sandwich deal on
    • Freddy’s is offering all veterans and active military personnel a free Freddy’s Combo meal card, redeemable through Dec. 31.
    • Golden Corral: All active-duty military personnel, retirees, reservists, guardsmen and veterans can get a free buffet meal with beverage from 4 p.m. to close,
    • Gold Star Chili is offering a complimentary meal (up to $12 in value) to all veterans and active-duty military
    • LongHorn Steakhouse: veterans and active-duty military members get 10% off their meal, along with a free appetizer or dessert,
    • Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer one free meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, all day today
    • Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty service members who dine-in can redeem a complimentary entree from a special menu,
    • On Par Entertainment will offer 25 cent wings to those who have served in the military
    • Red Robin: veterans and active military personnel will receive a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, complete with a side of bottomless steak fries.
    • Starbucks locations across the area will give veterans and active-duty military guests a free 12-ounce brewed coffee
    • Submarine House: free half sub to anyone with a military ID
    • Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active U.S. military can pick up a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Wendy’s is giving those who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military a free breakfast combo during breakfast hours

Thank you to all who have and are currently serving our great country!

