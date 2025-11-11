Restaurants across the Miami Valley are honoring active-duty service members and veterans today

Happy Veteran’s Day!

Local restaurants are honoring active-duty and veterans with free meals, bounce back cards, and other discounts today.

All the Best Delicatessen will offer a free sandwich for a veteran when a customer buys a sandwich for themselves.



Applebee’s is offering free full-sized entrees for active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members



BJ’s is giving guests with a valid military ID a free chocolate chunk Pizookie when dining in



Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free appetizer or dessert



Chipotle: Active-duty military members and veterans can get two entrées for the price of one when they order between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.



Bob Evans will give all veterans and active-duty military guests a complimentary meal from a special menu



Chili’s - Veterans and active military personnel can redeem a free entree



Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Sunrise Pancake Breakfast



Fazoli’s: Veterans and active:duty military can get a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce when dining in



Firehouse Subs: Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free sandwich deal on



Freddy’s is offering all veterans and active military personnel a free Freddy’s Combo meal card, redeemable through Dec. 31.



Golden Corral: All active-duty military personnel, retirees, reservists, guardsmen and veterans can get a free buffet meal with beverage from 4 p.m. to close,



Gold Star Chili is offering a complimentary meal (up to $12 in value) to all veterans and active-duty military



LongHorn Steakhouse: veterans and active-duty military members get 10% off their meal, along with a free appetizer or dessert,



Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer one free meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, all day today



Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty service members who dine-in can redeem a complimentary entree from a special menu,



On Par Entertainment will offer 25 cent wings to those who have served in the military



Red Robin: veterans and active military personnel will receive a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, complete with a side of bottomless steak fries.



Starbucks locations across the area will give veterans and active-duty military guests a free 12-ounce brewed coffee



Submarine House: free half sub to anyone with a military ID



Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active U.S. military can pick up a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Wendy’s is giving those who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military a free breakfast combo during breakfast hours

Thank you to all who have and are currently serving our great country!