Ricky Gervais donates more than $2 million from concert tour to 11 animal charities

Ricky Gervais has announced that $2.4 million raised from premium tickets sold during his blockbuster Armageddon world comedy tour will be helping out some furry friends.

A lot of them, actually.

The proceeds from the 85 sell-out arena dates had been earmarked for a good cause: That pot will go to 11 animal charities all over the world.

The ticket sales will benefit All Dogs Matter, Animal SOS Sri Lanka, Catastrophes Cat Rescue, Chaldon Animal Sanctuary, Dogs On The Streets, Helping Rhinos, Millions of Friends, Mira USA, Paws2Rescue, PDSA (The UK's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals) and Wild Futures.

In a statement, The Office creator joked, "I hope the dogs, cats, rhinos and monkeys invest this money wisely, because when my career goes t*** up I'll need it back."

Armageddon premieres on Netflix on Christmas Day.

