Riley Green shows off his skills on the Pat McAfee Show

Some of you may already be aware that Riley Green was once a college quarterback. He was Jacksonville State’s QB from 2009 to 2011. On Friday, he paid a visit to The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his football career, his beginnings in Country Music, and showcase his athletic skills.
While on the show, Riley attempted to throw a football to a certain spot, and if successful, 50 fans of the show would win $500.
THAT WAS A SEED @RileyGreenMusic #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/INExJr41OX— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2025
Later on during the show, Riley attempted to dunk a basketball on the show’s basketball court, and 30 people won $500 each as a result.
THROW IT DAHN @RileyGreenMusic— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2025
You can watch the show’s full interview with Riley Green below.