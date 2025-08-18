Riley Green shows off his skills on the Pat McAfee Show Riley dunked a basketball and showed off his QB skills on Friday’s show

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Some of you may already be aware that Riley Green was once a college quarterback. He was Jacksonville State’s QB from 2009 to 2011. On Friday, he paid a visit to The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his football career, his beginnings in Country Music, and showcase his athletic skills.

While on the show, Riley attempted to throw a football to a certain spot, and if successful, 50 fans of the show would win $500.

Later on during the show, Riley attempted to dunk a basketball on the show’s basketball court, and 30 people won $500 each as a result.

THROW IT DAHN @RileyGreenMusic



30 $500 WINNERS 💰💰



🔘Repost this video

🔘Reply saying something nice to somebody

🔘Put the easiest way to pay you as well#PMSLive https://t.co/LAyCRjaBXj pic.twitter.com/Z6E1efU8wC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2025

You can watch the show’s full interview with Riley Green below.