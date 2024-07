On the big screen FILE PHOTO: Willie Nelson performs on stage on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Nelson's recent Hollywood Bowl concerts have been edited into a film that will be released in theaters next month. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson has be cleared by doctors to return to the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Bob Dylan after he missed the beginning of the tour due to health concerns. Willie will rejoin the tour on July 2nd at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.