'Road House' remake delivers a knockout 50 million viewers for Prime Video

The Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House is a knockout for Prime Video, delivering an audience of 50 million people worldwide in its first two weekends on the streaming service.

The performance from the Doug Liman-directed remake made the movie AmazonMGM Studios' most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis.

In a statement, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, trumpeted, "The groundbreaking, successful debut of Road House is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire Road House filmmaking team and the film's cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal."

She added, "It's great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences. This incredible film is really giving everyone something to talk about, and we couldn’t be more proud!"

Two of the movie's stars, Jessica Williams and Lukas Gage, credited Liman for the movie's different feel. "It was really, like, intense," Williams, who plays the roadhouse's owner Frankie, tells ABC Audio.

"I think there was a lot of moving parts. There's a lot of action sequences. What was really cool about Doug is that he doesn't have, he doesn't use any marks or lighting or anything. ... So, it was really cool working with a director that just kind of let us move around in the space and really live. It doesn't happen like that all the time."

Gage, who plays Billy, agreed. He also joked there was "no acting required" playing a fan of Gyllenhaal's former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton, who teaches Billy how to be a better bouncer. "Just being myself," he laughs. "Lukas starstruck to be in a scene with Jake Gyllenhaal."

