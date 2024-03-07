Road to the Oscars 2024: Fun facts about this year's nominees

There are many fun facts to share about the 96th annual Academy Awards nominations. Here's a look at some of the records that were broken and accomplishments that could possibly be made at Sunday's awards ceremony.

John Williams broke his own record as the oldest person to ever be nominated for an Oscar. The 92-year-old composer was nominated for his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny score. With this recognition, Williams remains the most-nominated living person, with 54 nods. This record is only surpassed by Walt Disney, who received 59 Oscar nominations during his lifetime.

If Billie Eilish and FINNEAS win the award for Best Song for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, the 22- and 26-year-old brother and sister duo will become the youngest two-time Oscar winners in history. They previously picked up an award for their James Bond anthem "No Time to Die" in 2022.

With his nomination for directing Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese cemented his status as the living person with the most Best Director nominations, surpassing Steven Spielberg. Scorsese has been nominated for the prize 10 times over his career, taking home the award only once – for his 2006 film The Departed.

Speaking of Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro's Best Supporting Actor nomination for the film sets the record for the greatest length of time between a performer's first and most recent Oscar nominations. His Flower Moon recognition comes 49 years after he was first nominated for his performance in The Godfather Part II in 1975. De Niro breaks the record held by Katharine Hepburn, who spanned 48 years between her first nomination for Morning Glory in 1938 and her final nod for On Golden Pond in 1982.

