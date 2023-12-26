The Rock flashes back to the '90s with Christmas post

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Stephen Iervolino

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson busted out some '90s Rock to wish his Instagram followers a Merry Christmas on Monday. No, not rock music from the '90s, but a full-on cosplay of himself from an infamous 1990s photo.

Sporting a fanny pack, a mullet wig on his normally smooth head, a black turtleneck and a gold chain, Johnson crooned "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)," occasionally changing the lyrics to fit his fit.

He even took the time to pause the song and pat his fanny pack -- in case you missed it -- before finishing the tune and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!