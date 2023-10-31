SAG-AFTRA and studios still "far apart" on an agreement, union says

Although representatives for SAG-AFTRA and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organization representing the major Hollywood studios, are meeting again Tuesday, the performers' union says the two parties are still at an impasse.

On Monday, the union's negotiating committee sent a message to its members noting that "talks over the past week have been productive," but the two opposing groups "remain far apart on key issues."

The message from the negotiators urged SAG-AFTRA members to "help us keep up the pressure on the AMPTP by showing up on the picket lines, raising your voices at rallies across the country, and by posting messages of support and strength on social media."

The union also requested social media support, urging different actions on successive days between Halloween and Friday, November 3.

Its #SAGAftraStrongChallenge is looking for members to show off their SAG-AFTRA shirts, send messages of encouragement to its negotiators, and showcase their creativity with signs supporting the strike, which has been underway since July 14.

