SAG-AFTRA talks with studios to continue Wednesday

After the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and representatives for SAG-AFTRA got back to the bargaining table Tuesday, the two parties plan to continue to negotiate Wednesday, October 25.

The meet-up on Tuesday marked the 103rd day of the strike -- and it was the first time the two sides met since negotiations broke down on October 11.

The studios stated at the time, "After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction."

Among their issues with the studios, SAG-AFTRA members are asking for increased residual payments in the age of streaming, as well as limits on the use of A.I. to generate background performers and other money-saving, but potentially union job-killing, practices.

In a message to its members Tuesday evening, the union's TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee noted, "Today, the CEOs came back to the table. We are scheduled to continue talks with them tomorrow."

It continued, "We will continue to provide updates with you directly. Remember - don't believe anything you read in the press unless it comes directly from us. Keep showing up on the picket lines and make your voices heard around the country."

