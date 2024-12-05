Sam’s Club blows the lid on a new holiday treat

Sometimes it feels like that Costco gets all the love when it comes to the snack bar. Maybe it’s because the Costco guys on TikTok selling the wonderful chicken bakes and Double Chunk Chocolate chip cookies, but there are other places that are in the game as well.

Sam’s Club has released a new snack bar item that on paper blows us away.

It’s called the Sam’s Club “Holidog.”

What do you think about a hotdog that combines the flavors of Thanksgiving and Christmas with your favorite “fixins?”

This “Holidog” includes a dog with turkey, cranberry sauce, glorious turkey stuffing, sweet potato fries all piled into a fresh hot dog bun.

It’s available now at your local Sam’s Club location.



