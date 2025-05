FILE PHOTO: A Sam's Club employee said she was attacked when a customer wanted to order two full pizzas minutes before closing.

Sam’s Club has announced that their Member’s Mark 16 inch pizza can now be delivered right to your door.

Members can pick between toppings such as cheese, pepperoni, and four meat. The pies will cost $8.98 and the chain says that it will be delivered within three hours of when the order is placed.

Plus members will receive free delivery of orders over $50, but standard members will have to pay a $12 delivery fee.

You can place your order on the Sam’s Club App or on their website.