'Saturday Night Live' announces Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling will be hosting in April

On its social media, Saturday Night Live announced that Kristen Wiig will host the first show of April, on April 6, and Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling will take the SNL stage on April 13.

Raye will be the former SNL cast member's musical guest; country superstar Chris Stapleton will perform on Ryan's third stint as host.

Saturday Night Live returns March 30 with stand-up comedian and Poor Things co-star Ramy Youssef hosting for the first time. Travis Scott will return to Studio 8H for a second time as musical guest.

