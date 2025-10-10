Scotty McCreery on Why He Doesn’t Help With Proposals at His Shows Anymore

Scotty McCreery (Disney/Larry McCormack)
By Melissa

You often see artists helping couples get engaged at their shows. They bring them up on stage, spotlight them in the crowd, and put videos on the big screens. There are many ways an artist can help facilitate a proposal for one of their fans. But Scotty McCreery, after one horrible proposal, has vowed not to get involved in a fan’s proposal again... and we don’t blame him. Years ago, he helped out a couple during his meet and greet with a proposal. The guy dropped down to one knee in from of everyone, and the girl said NO. AWKWARD.

