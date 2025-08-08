The search is on for the next ‘Air Bud’ pup

Golden retriever
3. Golden retriever (Capuski/Getty Images)
By Heather Taylor

There’s a new ‘Air Bud’ movie coming to the series, and the studio in charge of the project has launched a nation-wide talent search for the film’s star.

According to a press release, Studios Air Bud Entertainment and Cineverse have announced “a nationwide talent search to discover the next golden retriever to carry the 25-year legacy forward — embodying the charm, athleticism, and heart that made Air Bud a beloved character."

Think your pup has what it takes? Put your best paw forward and submit them at www.airbud.com/thesearch.

Written and directed by “Air Bud” creator Robert Vince, the 15th installment in the franchise is titled “Air Bud Returns” and hits theaters in the summer of 2026.

Digital Content Manager

