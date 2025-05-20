Sesame Street On Netflix

Sesame Street
By Will Taylor

Netflix signed a deal to acquire the streaming rights to the hit children’s television show “Sesame Street”.

The show faced some trouble when Warner Brothers Discovery chose last year to not renew their deal for new episodes on HBO and MAX.

New episodes will now stream on Netflix, PBS, and the PBS Kids app later this year.

Sesame Street has been on the air for 56 years.

