Settle this radio family: Is it stuffing or dressing?

Cambell’s soup released a list of the top 5 Thanksgiving sides right here in Ohio. No surprises here:

Stuffing/Dressing

Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Mac & Cheese

So, I grew up on the east coast and I’ve never heard the term “dressing” before. It was always called stuffing regardless of if it ended up inside the bird or not.

When I moved to Ohio, I noticed that everyone called it dressing here.

What is the correct term? What do you call it? Is it regional?

I can’t eat another bite of stuffing or dressing until this is settled. Ok that’s a lie. I will eat a generous amount no matter what!