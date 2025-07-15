'Severance' leads 2025 Emmy nominees

Severance dominated the 77th Emmy nominations.

Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards live from the Television Academy's Wolf Theater in LA on Tuesday.

It was Severance that received the most nominations overall with 27. The drama series from Ben Stiller found its leads Adam Scott and Britt Lower nominated for lead actor and lead actress in a drama series, while the show was nominated for outstanding drama series.

The other shows recognized in the outstanding drama series category are Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.

The Penguin received the second-most nominations overall with 24, including a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series.

As for comedy shows, it was The Studio that came out on top with 23 nominations. This includes recognition for Seth Rogen in the lead actor in a comedy series category and a nod for outstanding comedy series.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Among the first-time Emmy acting nominees this year are big names like Harrison Ford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, Javier Bardem, Jason Isaacs, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate, Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti, Zoë Kravitz and Aimee Lou Wood.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 live on CBS. The show will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Here's a look at the nominees for the 2025 Emmys:

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Penguin

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

