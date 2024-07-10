Shaboozey Celebrates A Career First

Even though he’s been putting out music for nearly a decade, Shaboozey just celebrated a career first. A very big first, with his hit song “A Bar Song” (Tipsy)!
Shaboozey not only took the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but he also took the top spot on the Hot Country Charts, too!
WE DID IT YALL— Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) July 8, 2024
WE NO. 1
I LOVE Y’ALL
HAPPY A BAR SONG DAY
TAKE A DOUBLE SHOT OF WHISKEY 4 ME! https://t.co/KDsSlTXEIa
After another career first, playing in front of a packed crowd at CMA Fest, the 29-year old is set to hit the road this Fall. You can see his tour dates here.