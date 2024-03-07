Shania Twain honored with her own Barbie for International Women's Day

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1 NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Mattel Inc., the toy brand that includes Barbie dolls, announced plans to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary on March 9th by honoring “global storytellers using their platform for good.” With International Women’s Day on March 8th, it seemed to be the perfect fit for honoring such women making their mark in the world!

Shania Twain was among the list of women to receive her likeness as a Barbie doll. She of course had to announce the news with the iconic Ryan Gosling line from the Barbie movie itself:

Other women with the honor of receiving their own Barbie doll include Viola Davis, Dame Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue, Maria Gomez, Nichole Fujita, Enissa Amani and Lila Avilés.

These dolls aren’t for sale as they are just a way to honor influential women making their mark for good in the world.