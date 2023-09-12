Shania Twain reveals her that Adele is her dream collaborator

L-Adele, R-Shania Twain in wig; John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Woody

This would be an all time collaboration! Shania Twain has revealed that her dream is to record a song with Adele.

Shania attended one of Adele’s Las Vegas residency shows in November and they eventually met up at the Grammy Awards in February.

“I would love to sing with her. I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing,” Shania said. “She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She’s a character on stage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot. We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!