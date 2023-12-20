Shannen Doherty says 'Charmed' co-star got her fired from series

Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

On the latest episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, Shannen Doherty let something off her chest: She never quit the series Charmed.

Doherty recounted with her guest, former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs, that she was all but fired by their co-star Alyssa Milano.

"The narrative that I 'quit' was assigned to me by other people," Doherty declared.

The actress added, "I don't want to keep lying about something that meant the absolute world to me, something that I loved doing. I loved going to that job. I loved the people that I worked with."

She continued, "Now, at my age, and dealing with Stage 4 cancer, I just don't feel like I have to keep telling a lie."

Combs agreed with Doherty's revelation, explaining Milano had reportedly threatened legal action against the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

Recalling a conversation with Charmed producer Jonathan Levin, Combs quoted him as saying, "'We were told that it's her [Doherty] or me. Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

Combs continued, "Because [Milano] went to ... the corporate mediator ... she built a case for herself where she was documenting every time she felt uncomfortable on set and for whatever reason, whereas you and I refused to speak to him. So that's where the deck was stacked."

For her part, Shannen says, "I don't ever remember being mean to [Milano] on set. I remember an episode that I directed where ... they asked me to work around some things with her and I couldn't have been more kind and understanding."

Doherty asserted the network built the show around her, but the "competitiveness" soon kicked in between her and Milano.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

