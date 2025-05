Sheetz to open 10th Miami Valley store next week

FILE PHOTO: Exterior view of a Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Burlington, North Carolina.

Convenience store chain Sheetz will open its 10th location in the Miami Valley.

The chain announced it will open the new store located at 2100 South Alex Road in West Carrollton on June 3rd. Customers can enjoy free coffee and soda the entire day.

A grand opening will be hosted on June 4th.