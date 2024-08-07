Sigourney Weaver, Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell tackle Shakespeare in London

Three big Hollywood stars are tackling The Bard on London's West End.

Sigourney Weaver is starring in a revival of Shakespeare's The Tempest for an eight-week engagement starting on Dec. 7. The Jamie Lloyd Company will stage the classic at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and tickets are now on sale.

Weaver is a Tony-nominated Broadway veteran, but The Tempest will mark her West End debut.

Meanwhile, Marvel movie stars Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are gearing up to lead Shakespeare's classic comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

Held at the same venue for eight weeks starting Feb. 10, 2025, Marvel's Loki and Peggy Carter will be playing, respectively, Benedick and Beatrice in The Bard's timeless romantic battle of wits.

Ticket info for that performance is not yet available.

Both Hiddleston and Atwell have trod the boards at the West End before: Hiddleston became an Olivier Award winner early in his career for a 2007 performance in Cymbeline and has starred in multiple productions, including Harold Pinter's celebrated drama Betrayal in 2019.

Atwell is a thrice-Olivier-nominated West End veteran, beginning with a heralded 2009 performance in A View from the Bridge.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.