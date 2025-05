Skyline Chili to offer Guy Fieri inspired menu item The Mayor of Flavortown suggested spicing up a popular menu item.

In this image released on June 12, Guy Fieri speaks at Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot at The Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California.

In this image released on June 12, Guy Fieri speaks at Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot at The Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California.

During an appearance in Cincinnati this week, celebrity chef Guy Fieri proclaimed his love for Cincinnati-style chili.

Fieri said he likes to add jalapeños and Fritos to Skyline Chili’s Five-Way. The chili chain responded in a big-time fashion!

The Flavortown-inspired menu item is available at Skyline Chili for a limited time!