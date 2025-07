Snack Wrap Returns to McDonald's US Restaurants on July 10

After years of begging and pleading from customers, McDonald’s has officially brought back the Snack Wrap as a permanent menu item.

It will cost $2.99 and two flavors will be available: spicy and ranch.

In addition to the Snack Wrap, McDonald’s also dropped three new spicy McMuffins featuring their spicy pepper sauce: The Spicy Sausage McMuffin, the Spicy Egg McMuffin, and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.