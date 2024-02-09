SNL's Colin Jost to emcee this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Association has tapped Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost to emcee the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The annual event will be held on Saturday, April 27, in Washington, D.C.

NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell, the president of the organization, said in a statement, "Colin Jost knows how to make Saturday nights funny, and I am thrilled Colin will be live from the nation's capital as the headline entertainer for this [year]."

She added of the Emmy nominee, "His sharp insights perfectly meet this remarkable time of divided politics, and a presidential campaign careening toward a rematch. His smart brand of comedy and keen observation will turn up the heat on the national news media and across the political spectrum."

The annual event, which traditionally is attended by the president and first lady, media personalities, and other newsmakers, helps finance the association's work, supporting the "journalists working to cover the president, events and programs to educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press, and scholarships to help the next generation of journalists," according to its website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.