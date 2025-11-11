From soldier to superstar: Country Music veterans

On Veterans Day every year, we say thank you to every one of the great Americans who have served in the U.S. Military. In honor of it being Veterans Day, we thought we’d shine a spotlight on these country artists who also served in the U.S. Military.

George Strait

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: George Strait performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H)

Craig Morgan

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Craig Morgan performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 31: Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas activists and demonstrators rallied at the Texas state Capitol after completing a 27-mile long march, from Georgetown to Austin, demanding federal action on voting rights legislation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Kris Kristofferson

Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer/Songwriter Kris Kristofferson performs during NSAI 50 Yearsof Songs at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Josh Gracin

Michigan Signing of the Stars ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 3: Josh Gracin country music singer performs during the Michigan Signing of the Stars event at Hill Auditorium on February 3, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

George Jones

Country Crossing Grand Opening Kick-Off Celebration In Dothan, AL - Day 2 DOTHAN, AL - JANUARY 16: Music Legend George Jones at The George Jones Possum Holler Bed & Breakfast during the Country Crossing Grand Opening Kick-Off Celebration at Country Crossing on January 16, 2010 in Dothan, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster & Associates) (Rick Diamond)

Johnny Cash

Photo of Johnny CASH Beth Gwinn/Redferns

James Otto

CRS 2015 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 25: James Otto attends at The Legend's at Legends' during CRS 2015 on February 25, 2015 at the in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Jamey Johnson

7th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Jamey Johnson performs at the 7th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on September 24, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Know a veteran you think deserves a salute on air? Please leave us an open mic on our smartphone app and let us know about them.