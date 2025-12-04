Some classic Christmas movies are returning to movie theaters this month

“Elf” which debuted in theaters on Nov. 7, 2003, will be heading back to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
(Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)
By Toni Foxx and Leeann Reilly

Many classic Christmas movies are returning to theaters this month, including “Elf”, “Love Actually”, and“How the Grinch Stole Christmasfor its 25th anniversary.

Here are some highlights, including the theater chains that are hosting them:

1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas

2. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 25th Anniversary: Regal Cinemas

3. “Elf”: AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas

4. “The Polar Express”: AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas

5. “Love Actually”: AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas

6. “Scrooged”: Regal Cinemas

7. “Gremlins”: Regal Cinemas

8. “A Christmas Story”: Cinemark and Regal Cinemas

9. “It’s a Wonderful Life”: Regal Cinemas

10. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (animated): Cinemark, AMC Theatres, and Regal Cinemas

You can see more here, including dates.

