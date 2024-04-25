"Sonorus!" All seven 'Harry Potter' books to be released as full-cast audio productions

Audible announced Thursday that it has partnered with the Wizarding World's Pottermore Publishing to produce full-cast audio recordings of all seven original Harry Potter books.

Scheduled for late 2025, the endeavor will tap more than 100 performers and promise to "bring these iconic stories to life as never heard before, offering immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of character voices, and real-world sound capture," Audible claims.

Each of the seven English language audiobooks will be released sequentially, the company notes.

The original English language Harry Potter audiobooks were first published in 1999, starring the voices of Jim Dale and Stephen Fry. Since they launched on Audible in 2015, the audio adaptation of J.K. Rowling's creation have reached 1.4 billion global listening hours on the platform.

Bob Carrigan, CEO of Audible, said of the new productions, "Together with Pottermore Publishing, best-in-class producers, and over one hundred actors, we will introduce a groundbreaking new soundscape for the Wizarding World, as well as performances that will inspire our listeners' imaginations and redefine these quintessential characters for a new generation."

Chairman of Pottermore Publishing Neil Blair added, "J.K. Rowling's storytelling lends itself perfectly to the application of new audiobook technologies, and we're certain this sophisticated, immersive audio experience will not only add a new listening dimension for existing fans but will introduce a whole new generation of listeners to the wizarding world."

