“Space Ace” Frehley will be missed by this KISS fan

It’s no secret I am born and bred country, but my heart also beats for rock and roll. Def Leppard, Motley Crue, AC/DC, see what I mean? But I have a special affection for KISS, especially the original lineup--Gene-Paul-Peter-Ace. And now Ace Frehley has left us at 74. He suffered a fall in his home a few weeks ago which lead to complications and his ultimate departure from this Earth. Space Ace was my guy--and my favorite Halloween costume of all time. Rest in Peace Paul Daniel Frehley. You’ve earned it.

K99.1FM Nancy Wilson as KISS' Ace Frehley